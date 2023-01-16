HamberMenu
Probe into irregularities in COVID-19 centre contracts: Mumbai civic chief reaches ED office

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya had alleged irregularities in the COVID-19 centers set up by the BMC

January 16, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on January 16 went to the Enforcement Directorate's office in connection with its probe into the alleged irregularities in award of contracts for COVID-19 care centres.

The ED had summoned Mr. Chahal to record his statement in the matter.

Mr. Chahal was seen entering the ED's office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai at around 11.40 a.m.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya had alleged irregularities in the COVID-19 centers set up by the BMC.

He had also filed a complaint at the Azad Maidan police station, based on which the police registered an FIR against a hospital management firm and some persons for allegedly submitting fake documents to obtain contracts of COVID-19 care centres.

