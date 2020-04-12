Private ambulance used to pick up liquor in Uran

The Uran police have booked an private ambulance driver and his attendant after they were caught using the vehicle to pick up alcohol on Friday. The driver has been identified as 24-year-old Eknath Khavne, a resident of Dombivli, and his 36-year-old attendant Ganesh Waikar, a resident of Diva in Thane.

Atmaram Karale (40), a constable attached to the Uran police station, while patrolling Uran-Mora Road at 1.45 a.m. noticed the ambulance being driven with no urgency. He approached the vehicle and asked the driver where he was headed in the middle of the night.

Mr. Khavne said they had lost their way after dropping a patient. When Mr. Karale probed further, the driver revealed that they were actually on their way to a friend’s house in the area to pick up bottles of alcohol.

The Uran police said they are trying to verify if the duo had indeed come to drop a patient. “They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and a notice has been served to them. The vehicle has not been seized as it comes under essential services,” a police officer from Uran police station said.