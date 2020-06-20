Population in 60 prisons at 28,950, State tells High Court

The State government informed the Bombay High Court on Friday that the prison population in Maharashtra is at 28,950.

The prison population chart, filed by the State, said there are 28,950 inmates in 60 prisons, which include 21,525 male undertrials, 1,063 women undertrials, 6,116 male convicts and 246 women convicts.

It also submitted measures to be undertaken in prisons in view of the pandemic, such as collectors of 27 districts throughout the State declaring 36 locations as ‘temporary prisons’ to be used as ‘quarantine centres’ and ‘COVID Care Centres’.

In other revenue districts too, steps are being taken to declare some places as temporary prisons. These premises are being used for decongesting prisons, and collectors have been tasked with providing facilities.

In all prisons, every inmate will be examined daily with a thermal scanner. In case inmates are found to have a temperature above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or shows symptoms such as cough and breathlessness, they will need to be referred to the ‘temporary jail’.

The medical officer will classify every COVID-19 positive inmate as mild or very mild cases, to be moved to the temporary jail, the moderate cases will be moved to the care centre, while the severe cases will be referred to the COVID-19 hospital.

The shifting will be done by the superintendent in consultation with the district collector or municipal commissioner or the relevant health officials. The prison authorities and the local police will take care of prisoners’ security concerns, and if an inmate tests positive, contact tracing and their categorisation is required to be done.

‘Three feet’ rule

Inmates or prison staffers who come within three feet of the COVID-19 positive inmate for more than 15 minutes, falls in the ‘high-risk’ category. Those in contact beyond three feet are in the low-risk category.

Every ‘high risk’ inmate will be institutionally quarantined in temporary prisons and be tested between the fifth and the 10th day, as per the doctor’s advice. The low-risk inmates will continue to remain in prison but will be examined daily.

Disinfection of the place where the patient is kept, and a separate arrangement for inmates above 60 years inside the prison have also been mandated.

Inmates above 60 years will be screened for co-morbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension, cancer, and heart ailments. They will be periodically checked as per the doctor’s advice. Any deviation from normal will be treated immediately.