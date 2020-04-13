Politics during crisis: BJP, NCP squabble over aid distribution

Even as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray continues to appeal to avoid politics in the time of COVID-19 crisis, the Maharashtra unit presidents of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have locked horns over aid offered by respective party workers.

In addition, financial help offered only to PM Cares Fund being considered as corporate social responsibility (CSR) and not to the CM Relief Fund is likely to fuel a debate with Rohit Pawar, NCP MLA and grandnephew of party chief Sharad Pawar, calling it partisan behaviour.

Chandrakant Patil

BJP State president Chandrakant Patil recently said that while BJP workers were helping thousands in Maharashtra, none of the workers from the ruling Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP were being seen on ground.

Reacting to the criticism, NCP State chief and Irrigation Minister Jayant Patil said, “I am amused that Mr. Chandrakant Patil is finding time to play politics at a time when the entire country is fighting the novel coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray are discussing to finalise a policy against the virus and all citizens are cooperating.”

The minister also said he was happy to know that BJP workers were helping the State administration in these times, but Mr. Chadrakant Pail must not make political statements against other parties without knowing the ground reality. He also taunted the BJP leader saying, those above 60 years were more prone to falling ill due to COVID-19. “I request you to not go out in these times and instead take care of your health. I am always available for your help,” he said.

The verbal altercation between two parties comes exactly a day after Mr. Thackeray urged all political parties to keep differences aside and instead work towards fighting th virus. “We all have played politics, always. Let us not vitiate the atmosphere. I am imploring you all, let us not play politics here. Party politics must stop. Remember, the virus does not discriminate on caste, religion and political affiliations,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rohit Pawar on Sunday questioned labelling financial aid to PM Cares Fund as CSR but not the one offered to CM Relief Fund. “If this is a technical mistake, then it needs to be sorted out. But if it has been done purposely then it is nothing but partisan behaviour.” He said these were pressing times and just like the Centre, even the State needed financial help.

The CM office on Sunday announced that the CM Relief Fund had received donations worth ₹197 crore.