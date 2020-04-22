Mumbai

Policewoman at CM’s official residence tests positive

A woman police constable posted at Varsha, the official residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, a senior official said.

COVID-19 State special control room head and IAS officer Bhushan Gagrani said, “[The case is] not in the the Chief Minister’s Office. However, one woman constable [posted] at Varsha has tested positive. Contact tracing is going on.”

The bungalow at Malabar Hill in south Mumbai is currently unoccupied as Mr. Thackeray lives in his family residence, Matoshree, in Bandra.

Meanwhile, a constable posted at Sagar, the official residence of Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, has tested positive, said a senior official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“He showed some symptoms on April 12 and was admitted to a hospital on April 14. His test report has returned positive. We have removed all other police officials posted there and quarantined them,” the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
