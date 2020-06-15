Police warn of action against those sharing pictures of actor’s body

The Maharashtra Cyber department on Sunday night issued an advisory cautioning people against sharing pictures of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s body, warning of legal action.

Disturbing pictures of Rajput’s mortal remains surfaced on WhatsApp mere hours after his demise. Within a short while, they made their way onto WhatsApp groups and other platforms like Twitter.

Several social media users expressed shock and outrage at those sharing the pictures just to gain visibility online.

Late on Sunday, the Cyber department tweeted, “A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Shri. Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste. It is emphasised that circulation of such pictures is against legal guidelines and court directions, and are liable to invite legal action. Maharashtra Cyber exhorts and directs all netizens to refrain from circulating the aforesaid pictures. The pictures already circulated should be deleted henceforth. (sic)”

Officials said with a medium like WhatsApp, tracing the original source of the pictures would be next to impossible. They said all social media platforms are being watched so action can be taken against anyone found sharing the pictures.