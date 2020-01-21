Police record statement of Shabana Azmi’s driver

The Khalapur police on Monday recorded the statement of Amalesh Kamat, actor Shabana Azmi’s driver, who was booked for rash and negligent driving on Saturday night. Inquiries had established that he had rammed the car into a truck while overtaking it.
Police inspector Vishwajeet Kaigude, Khalapur police station, said, “We have recorded Mr. Kamat’s statement and he has admitted to a lapse on his part while driving. Though he is unable to explain whether it was caused by fatigue or an error in judgement, his statement confirms the sequence of events that our inquiries had revealed.”
Mr. Kaigude said no arrests have been made in the case yet. “A team of experts has examined the vehicle and most of the investigation is done. We will be filing a charge sheet in the matter soon,” he said.
