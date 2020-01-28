Police informer held for helping Lakdawala

The anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch has made one more arrest in connection with its investigations against gangster Ejaz Lakdawala who was arrested recently. The accused was allegedly working for Mr. Lakdawala and acting as an informer for police officers.

Mr. Lakdawala, who was on the run for over 20 years, was arrested by the AEC on January 8 from Patna in a joint operation with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force. The last case against him was registered on January 5, after he allegedly tried to extort a Mumbai-based builder on January 3.

“Mr. Lakdawala’s interrogation in this case indicated that he had received information like contact details and regular movements of the complainant from an accomplice identified as Salim Maharaj,” a Crime Branch officer said.

The officer said Mr. Maharaj was picked up for questioning on Monday and then arrested after inquiries confirmed his involvement in Mr. Lakdawala’s gang.

“Mr. Maharaj had provided tip-off to officers in the city police and the Crime Branch and would flaunt his association with some senior officers to get out of being arrested. Simultaneously, he would provide information about potential targets to Mr. Lakdawala, and has been doing this for some time now,” the officer said. Despite several complaints and reports of his criminal activities, including an alleged link to Tariq Parveen, an old time aide of Dawood Ibrahim, this is the first time that Mr. Maharaj has been arrested in a gangland-related offence.

Mr. Parveen was arrested by the Thane AEC in April last year in connection with the murder of a Mumbra-based cable operator 20 years ago.