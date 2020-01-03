Police housing project with 448 tenements to come up at Marol

At the Maharashtra Police’s first Raising Day Parade on Thursday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gifted the police force a housing project with 448 tenements at Marol.

He also performed the bhumipoojan for the project that will be constructed at a cost of over ₹225 crore. Mr. Thackeray received the guard of honour at the ceremony held at Marol Police Training Centre in Andheri.

“The Maharashtra Police should make us proud in the world. I will ensure they get all the support, training, and modern facilities. With changing times, there are a lot of challenges before the police force; anti-social elements are advanced now. In order to stay one step ahead, it is important that our police force gets the best training and resources. I am committed to giving them these,” Mr. Thackeray said.

Police teams did a march past during the ceremony. After witnessing the parade, the CM called it “a memorable moment of his life.”

The CM then inaugurated the police housing project, which consists of administrative buildings, hostel, rest house, sports centre, and residential quarters. The project with a built-up area of 49,877 square metres will be implemented by the Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (MSPHWC) and it awarded the contract in September. The MSPHWC will construct 16 buildings, which will be of seven-storey each. The entire project will cost ₹225.13 crore and it will be completed within 30 months.

Among those present on the occasion were Director General of Police Subodh Jaiswal, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve, and minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Later in the day, the CM also visited the Force One training centre in Jogeshwari.