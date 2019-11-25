Police find Andheri youth’s attire ‘indecent’

A 22-year-old Andheri resident took to Twitter on Friday, alleging that he was asked to leave the police station because of his attire.

Prathamesh Rasal (22), a postgraduate student, went to the Andheri police station at 11.45 p.m. on Thursday to complete some formalities. His uncle had been run over by a speeding biker the previous day.

“We got a call from the Andheri police station regarding a complaint we had filed and I went there with my father. While we were talking with the lady officer who had called us, a male officer came to me and started scolding me over my attire. I was dressed in a sleeveless vest and shorts. The officer asked me to get out of the police station, saying that the clothes were short and indecent to be worn at a police station,” Mr. Rasal said.

He said he exited the police station as he did not want a scene and waited in the parking lot while his father completed the formalities.

“The same police officer came out a short while later and asked me to move someone’s parked bike. As I did not know whose bike it was, I did not move it. The officer came back some time later and scolded me again, about the bike,” Mr. Rasal said.

He had not changed his clothes as he had to rush to the police station. “However, I do not think what I was wearing was too indecent to be worn anywhere,” he said.

When Mr. Rasal described his ordeal on Twitter, the Mumbai Police, through their official handle, replied to him saying, “We have informed the senior officials of the Andheri police station for necessary intervention”

However, senior police inspector Rajesh Kale said he was unaware of the matter when The Hindu contacted him. He later said Mr. Rasal was asked to leave by the female officer.

“She has confirmed the incident and said she did so because she found his attire indecent. We have issued her a warning,” he said.