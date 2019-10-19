Mumbai

PMC Bank mess claims another victim

more-in

In yet another tragedy arising from troubles at Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank, an 83-year-old depositor of the crippled lender died on Friday, which the family attributed to their inability to arrange for funds to pay for a critical heart surgery.

Murlidhar Dharra had ₹80 lakh in deposits with PMC Bank but could not withdraw the money due to the RBI curbs.

This is the fourth incidence of death with two people having died of cardiac arrests, and a woman doctor committing suicide.

Dharra died at his home in suburban Mulund on Friday morning for want of an urgent heart surgery, his son Prem told PTI.

The family had ₹80 lakh deposits in the bank, which has been placed under restrictions since September 23, and they were unable to arrange the required resources for a heart surgery which doctors had recommended, the deceased’s son said.

It should be noted that under the RBI directions, exceptions can be made for medical emergencies, but it is not known immediately whether the bank refused a request from the family.

The RBI had initially put a cap of ₹1,000 on the deposit withdrawals before increasing it to ₹10,000 and then ₹40,000.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
fraud
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2019 3:10:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/pmc-bank-mess-claims-another-victim/article29739680.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY