Petrol bomb thrown at house, complainant’s in-laws booked

The Nerul police have booked eight people, including in-laws of the complainant, after two unidentified men threw petrol-bombs at his house in the wee hours of Thursday.

The complainant Rajendra Chauhan, a resident of a bungalow at Sector 21, Nerul, noticed on Thursday morning that a small gate of his bungalow was burnt. His watchman said he noticed a fire near the gate around 3 a.m. and doused it.

After a few hours, he heard a noise of something breaking and when he came near the gate he saw two men wearing helmets, fleeing on the bike. The gate was burning again.

The watchman told Mr. Chauhan that he tried to wake the family, but since no one woke up he again doused the fire. Mr. Chauhan checked his CCTV footage which showed two men on a bike throwing petrol bombs at the gate.

‘₹2 crore for divorce’

His father, Gurucharansingh Chauhan, said, “We had filed a case against the estranged wife of my younger son Rajendra. Their divorce case is going on. Her family had been demanding ₹2 crore for giving the divorce and were also making threatening calls asking us to withdraw cases filed against her. We suspected her family’s involvement in this and named them in our complaint.”

A case has been registered against his wife, her five family members and two unidentified men who threw the petrol bomb.

“The complainant was being threatened by his wife’s family and hence on suspicion, they have been booked. The family is currently not available at their Koparkhairane residence,” senior police inspector Rajendra Chavan from Nerul police station said.

The family has been booked under Sections 436 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.