Pawar will play key role in govt. formation: NCP

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said on Wednesday that not only will the party win the most Lok Sabha seats since its formation, but also its president Sharad Pawar will play a key role in forming the new government.

“In 2014, Shiv Sena and BJP had won 42 seats. We are certain that in 2019, the Congress-NCP alliance will win more than 22 seats in Maharashtra. The NCP will win the highest number of Lok Sabha seats since its formation,” NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik said. He said the party is not bothered about exit poll results.

Mr. Malik said the NCP chief has repeatedly said he is not a claimant for the prime minister’s post given his party’s limited strength. “We are sure there will be a hung House. The NDA is not going to get a simple majority.” Mr. Pawar will play a key role in forming an alternative coalition government, he said.

The party’s best performance so far is winning nine Lok Sabha seats in 2009. The party has never been able to touch the double-digit mark in general elections, and leaders are hopeful that they can achieve this on Thursday.

Commenting on the controversy over the credibility of EVMs, Mr. Malik said the demands made by the Opposition are not about winning or losing, but more about people not losing trust in the democratic process. “In case there are doubts in the minds of the people, then it is the duty of the Election Commission to sort them out. But the manner in which the Election Commission is acting, it is leading to more doubts in the minds of the people,” he said.