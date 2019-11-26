Parade criminals, not legislators, says BJP

The BJP has poo poohed the show of strength by the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, and Shiv Sena. Within minutes of the three parties parading their MLAs, the BJP said the actual strength would be tested during the floor test. “They may have paraded over 160 legislators but if they introspect within, the parties do not have a strength of even 145,” BJP leader Ashish Shelar said.

“They should look within and ask if they have 145 MLAs needed to cross the halfway mark. We have full confidence in our numbers and will win the trust vote with a thumping majority, under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar,” said BJP leader Ashish Shelar.

“The people have seen Aaditya Thackeray take oath in the name of Sonia Gandhi. Today we have seen how fraud is Shiv Sena’s Hindutva. Such a parade is done for criminals, not for legislators,” he said.