Over 55,000 to participate in Tata Mumbai Marathon

A total of 55,322 people will be at the start line of the 17th Tata Mumbai Marathon on January 19, exhibiting a 19% increase in total participation and 35% increase in women participants.

Event management firm Procam International, at a press conference on Wednesday, said 9,660 runners were participating in the full marathon, while 15,260 runners had enrolled for the half-marathon. The dream run (6.6 km) has 19,707 runners registered, while 8,032 runners will take part in the 10-km run, 1,022 in the senior citizen run and 1,596 in champions with disabilities.

The defending champions of 2019 Cosmas Lagat (Kenya) and Worknesh Alemu (Ethiopia) will return to take part in the marathon. Olympian and Arjuna Awardee Sudha Singh and Indian Army’s Srinu Bugatha will be running too. While actor Tiger Shroff is the face of the marathon, Olympic gymnast Shannon Miller will be the the event ambassador.

Vivek B. Singh, joint MD, Procam International, said, “To see India, embrace running is a dream come true for us. To participate in full marathon is not easy, these people have been practising for the last six months.”

The marathon has launched a new concept called ‘virtual marathon’ wherein one can run from any location at ones own pace and time. E-certificate will be provided to such runners. This comes as a result of higher demands, stricter cut-offs and a lack of space, which leads to thousands of applications being held back each year.

The event firm has teamed up with a mobile learning application, ASICS Runkeeper, to announce the ‘Run as One’ initiative. “It can be used by anyone who has a flair for running and can be used by them whether they are in Thane, Powai, Surat or for that matter anywhere in the continent. However, we are focusing on India in the first year,” Ashish Bhushan, director, Procam International, said.

Participants can take part in the virtual marathon by logging on to the marathon’s official website and registering with a fee of ₹99. They can then install the ASICS Runkeeper app and select the Tata Mumbai Marathon run challenge, which will activate on January 19. There are three categories the participants can contest under — 42-km full marathon, the half-marathon or the 10-km run. The participants will get a digital bib and the winner will be awarded with separate virtual trophy and certificates. There are no cash prizes in this category.