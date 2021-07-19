Over 13,000 recoveries in Maharashtra

Active case tally dips below one lakh

Maharashtra recorded 13,051 recoveries on Monday against 6,017 new COVID-19 cases, causing the active case tally to dip below the one lakh mark to reach 96,375.

Sixty-six deaths pushed the State’s toll to 1,27,097, with the case fatality rate at 2.04%. The dip in cases has to be viewed in the context of less samples being tested in the last 24 hours — 1.67 lakh against the average of 2.30 lakh. The tally has reached 62,20,207, while total recoveries have risen to 59,93,401, with the recovery rate at 96.35%.

Pune reported over 800 new cases, taking its tally to 10,76,599. Six deaths took the cumulative toll to 17,655. As per district authorities, active cases crossed 10,000, while the toll rose to 18,170. Mumbai reported 403 new cases to take its tally to 7,31,561, while active cases dipped to 10,422, while 14 deaths took the toll to 15,716.

Kolhapur reported more than 1,100 new cases, taking its total case tally to 1,85,371. The active cases declined to 10,538. Thirteen deaths saw the cumulative toll rise to 5,221.

While cases show no significant sign of decline, smaller retailers and other businesses heaved a sigh of relief after being permitted to open shops on Monday after more than a month of stringent lockdown. Earlier, traders’ associations in Kolhapur had complained to the State government that they could no longer bear the massive economic losses owing to repeated shutdowns.

Satara reported 545 cases and eight deaths as its total cases rose to 2,08,548, of whom 6,566 are active while the death toll climbed to 5,027. Neighbouring Sangli reported 945 new cases and five deaths. The total case tally stands at 1,73,375, with the active cases rising to 10,014, while its total death toll reached 4,657.

“Of 4,56,48,898 laboratory samples tested thus far, 62,20,207 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 13.63%) have returned positive, with over 1.67 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.