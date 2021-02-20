Over 1,300 buildings sealed in Mumbai: BMC

Over 1,300 buildings have been sealed in Mumbai as of Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Saturday.
On Thursday, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had directed the civic administration to strictly implement the health norms in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19. The administration sent out directions to seal any societies with five or more coronavirus patients.
On Saturday, Mumbai recorded 897 new cases of COVID-19, indicating the rising trend of patients. The total number of cases in the city stood at 3,18,207. It also recorded three deaths, taking the total death toll to 11,440.
As per the data, ward T (Mulund) has the highest number of sealed societies at 233. The total number or positive cases here stand at 514. It is followed by ward N (Ghatkopar) and then ward P-south (Goregaon), where 125 societies have been sealed.
The civic administration had also directed to double the number of marshals to keep vigilance and fine citizens not wearing masks at public places. s on Friday, the total fine collected stands at ₹27.18 lakh. Zone 2, which includes Wadala and Dadar area has collected highest amount in fines at ₹4.64 lakh.
