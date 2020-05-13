Mumbai

Coronavirus | One more Mumbai cop succumbs to virus

Mumbai Police. File

Mumbai Police. File   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With this, five personnel of the Mumbai police have died due to the viral infection so far, while the fatality tally in the state force has gone up to eight

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Mumbai police died due to COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday.

Also read: COVID-19 | ‘Sometimes, we have to ask the police to get relatives to fetch bodies’

The deceased ASI was posted at the Sewree Police Station and was undergoing treatment after testing positive for the infection, he said.

The Maharashtra police tweeted about the death of the ASI through their official Twitter handle.

Coronavirus
