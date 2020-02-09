Mumbai

One held for robbery at Nutan’s bungalow

more-in

A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing taps and pipes from noted yesteryear film actor late Nutan’s bungalow in Mumbra area of Thane district, the police said.

The theft was carried out in the early hours of February 3 by three people who overpowered the two watchmen posted at the bungalow and got into the house after removing some roof tiles, Crime Branch Unit I Assistant Inspector Sandeep Bagul said.

“Acting on a tip-off, we managed to arrest Sanjay Bhandari from Bhaskar Nagar of Kalwa, He has told us his two accomplices were Jitu Waghmare and Ganpat Gular. Efforts are on to nab the duo,” he added.

Mumbra police, which registered a case under section 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), are carrying out further probe, Mr. Bagul said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2020 6:57:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/one-held-for-robbery-at-nutans-bungalow/article30774657.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY