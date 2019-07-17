One dead, two injured in cylinder blast in Vikhroli

An employee of a commercial gas cylinder supplier was killed and two others were injured after a gas cylinder burst during a routine delivery in Vikhroli on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 10 a.m. in the Surya Nagar area in Vikhroli. Three employees of the Bombay Gas Supply Services Pvt. Ltd. were unloading cylinders from a tempo when one exploded as soon as it was placed on the ground.

The impact of the explosion was so intense that the employee handling the cylinder, identified as Pannalal Yadav, sustained severe burns to his limbs. The blast also damaged the building across the street from where it occurred.

Eyewitnesses called the police and the fire brigade, and Yadav was rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where he was declared dead before admission due to severe burns and excessive bleeding.

“We are finding out how exactly the blast occurred. The explosion was very severe in nature and created a hole in the compound wall across the street,” police sub inspector Janardan Kale, Vikhroli police station said.

The police have for the moment registered an Accidental Death Report and are conducting inquiries.