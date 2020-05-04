One booked for spreading rumour on ‘Janata curfew’

After Kamothe, the Navi Mumbai Police are now struggling to tackle fake messages about ‘Janata curfew’ in Koparkhairane.

On Thursday, residents of Koparkhairane had crowded in markets to stock up grocery and other essentials.

On probing, the police learnt that there had been a WhatsApp message being circulated claiming that Koparkhairane would remain shut till May 3 owing to ‘Janata curfew’. The message also said that due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in Koparkhaiarne, all party leaders had unanimously decided to observe ‘Janata curfew’ in the node.

Meanwhile, a resident of Koparkhairane on Friday sent a screenshot of a WhatsApp group named ‘Navi Mumbai Politics’ to the police in which a particular mobile number had posted the message on the group.

The police have booked the user of that particular number, and have approached the telecom service provider to obtain details of the user. The accused has been booked under Section 505 (1) (b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 54 (whoever makes or circulates a false alarm or warning as to disaster or its severity or magnitude, leading to panic, shall on conviction) of the Disaster Management Act.