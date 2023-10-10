On his 100th day in Maharashtra government, Ajit Pawar proclaims himself as national president of NCP

October 10, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Mumbai

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, leading the rebel faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), on October 10 asserted himself as national president of the party founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar.

He defended his decision to join the Maharashtra government led by Shiv Sena leader and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, citing several examples of prominent politicians who took a “different stand” in the State’s political history.

Mr. Ajit Pawar, who became Deputy CM for the fifth time, set a record for the largest number of appointments to this position since it was created in 1978, by joining hands with the National Democratic Alliance on July 2. On Tuesday, he marked his 100th day in office.

On the occasion, the 64-year-old Baramati legislator said that his government was committed to the economic empowerment of all sections of the society, and added that the party would work vigorously to achieve the goal.

“Employment, economic empowerment of all sections of the society, education, health, implementation of all welfare measures are the priority of the government. Even our party is committed to achieving these goals by using the medium of power. Criticism is part and parcel of any politician’s life. I always take cognisance of constructive criticism and believe in positive and developmental politics. Taking any work to .its logical end and bringing positive change in the lives of people is what I believe in,” he said.

Mr. Ajit Pawar also highlighted the NCP’s alignment with the ideals of historical figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, Shahu Maharaj, B.R. Ambedkar, and Yashwantao Chavan. “Under my leadership, the party will continue this legacy,” he said.

He acknowledged that Maharashtra’s political history has seen prominent leaders take diverse political stances based on the prevailing situation and said that the party, under his leadership, adopted a similar position by joining the State government. “In the political history of Maharashtra, several top leaders have taken a different political stand. Every political leader takes a stand depending on the prevailing political and social situation” he said.

The NCP will work for farmers, youth, and women and to protect the rights of different sections of society, a commitment upheld during the past 100 days and into the future, he said.

EC hearing

The Election Commission on Monday heard claims from the factions led by Mr. Ajit Pawar and Mr. Sharad Pawar over the NCP’s name and election symbol. The EC scheduled the next hearing for November 9.

Mr. Ajit Pawar submitted that he had the support of 42 of the 53 NCP MLAs in Maharashtra, six of the nine MLCs, all seven MLAs in Nagaland, and one member each in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

On June 30 — two days before his rebellion — Mr. Ajit Pawar approached the EC, staking claim to the party name as well as symbol. He subsequently declared himself the party president with the support of 40 MLAs.

Recently, the Sharad Pawar-led faction had told the EC that there was no dispute in the party, except that a few mischievous individuals had defected from the organisation for their personal ambitions, a reference to the rebel group led by Mr. Ajit Pawar.