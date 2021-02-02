On first day, over 30 lakh used local train services

A total of 2,886 trains were operated by WR and CR

Over 30 lakh commuters travelled in the suburban local trains in Mumbai on Monday, the first day of their reopening to the general public.

According to Western Railway (WR) officials, 12,44,658 passengers used the local trains while on the Central Railway (CR), over 19 lakh commuters travelled in the trains.

The Maharashtra government allowed the train services from February 1 for all passengers in select hours. The general public is allowed to travel in the suburban trains from the time of start of services till 7 a.m., from 12 noon to 4 p.m., and from 9 p.m. till the closure of services for the day.

On February 1, the total sale of tickets for the WR was 2,44,108 while the season ticket sale was 45,968, and the number of services was 1,300, according to railway officials. On the CR, the number of train services was 1,586.

“We were eagerly waiting for the local train services as travelling via road was not only time consuming but also a nightmare due to constant traffic jams. We were spending a lot of money on road travel. Now that train services have resumed, it becomes easier and cheaper to travel,” said Amod Sathe, who commutes from Dombivli to Byculla daily.

A railway official said that measures had been taken to avoid crowding at stations. “Wearing a mask is must before you enter a railway station. At the same time constant announcements will be made at the station as well as on train to follow safety guidelines,” he said.