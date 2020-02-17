Number of protesters dips at Mumbai Bagh

The number of women protesting at Mumbai Bagh in Mumbai Central saw a drop on Sunday, as the protest entered its 21st day.

The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) started on the night of January 26. Thousands of women joined in during the initial two weeks, but the third week saw a drop in the footfall.

Volunteer Adil Sakhani, who has been supporting the women since the first day, said, “The women are scared as the police are issuing notices under Section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to anyone entering the protest area. Even the people delivering fruits and snacks to the venue are not being spared. The police cooperate with us except for [one particular officer].”

Mr. Sakhalani claimed that this particular officer of the Nagpada police station, while patrolling, warns the women that notices are being issued to them and if anything goes wrong, they will be held responsible.

Protester Safia Sheikh, however, said the protest was going strong and an increasing number of women were joining each day. “I think the protest is gradually moving towards its objective as all the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders are alarmed. This is proven by their contradictory statements in Parliament and at other events. We support the census, but not the additional questions in the NPR,” she said.

Another protester, Fiza Khan, said there was a need for a shed and few speakers. “We got two umbrellas but the police took them away. Other than that, they have been very patient with us. They are just doing their jobs and we have no grudge or complaint against them,” she said.

Many volunteers help the women and ensure their safety. Irfan Sheikh (55), a volunteer, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is selling the country … He is only interested in the progress of some Gujarati businessmen.”

Iqbal Patel (53), another volunteer, said people are being killed for raising their voice all over the country. “I was disturbed since the day Aishe Ghosh from Jawaharlal Nehru University was hit on the head by the Delhi Police. I have been volunteering here and did so at the Gateway of India protest for two days. The Mumbai Bagh protest did not get enough media coverage,” he said.

Even with fewer voices, however, the enthusiasm remained high and the sloganeering loud.