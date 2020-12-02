Not easy to shift Film City from Mumbai, says Sena

‘Is BJP specifically targeting the State?’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth’s visit to Mumbai to woo Bollywood personalities to shift the film industry to his State has not gone down well with the Shiv Sena. The ruling party on Wednesday questioned if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was specifically targeting Mumbai and the State.

“Many States in the country have film industries. Be it Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal or Karnataka. We have not seen Yogi Adityanath or any other BJP leader approaching film producers and studios in these States. Are they specifically targeting Mumbai and Maharashtra?” asked Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

“Is it a joke? How can anyone take away Film City from Mumbai? It is not easy. Mumbai and the film industry go years back and enjoy a history of struggle. He should also tell what has happened to the earlier claims of constructing a film city in Noida.” Mr. Raut said.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the reasons behind the film industry’s growth were Mumbai’s inclusivity, multiculturalism and efficient law and order. “Whoever intends to recreate Bollywood is most welcome to do so, but they should first ensure that they fulfil these criteria,” he said.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said Bollywood has been thriving in Mumbai for the past 100 years. “There are film cities in different parts of the country. Every State has a right to set up its own film city. However, Bollywood remains with Mumbai and nobody can snatch it away,” said NCP leader and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik.

The BJP claimed that the Sena was upset over the warm reception Mr. Adityanath received. “Mumbai is the mother of the film industry. The State government could not provide monetary help when shooting was stalled due to COVID-19, but their goons collect ransom from film sets. The government must ponder over why the film industry is welcoming Yogi Adityanath,” said BJP MLA Ram Kadam.