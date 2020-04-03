No new COVID-19 case for second day in Goa

For the second day in a row, Goa did not report a single new case of COVID-19.

While fifty-five test reports came negative, the number of those identified to have attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin went up to 46. Of these 46, Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant said, were clerics living in masjids in Goa.

He said, “Through local police stations we have identified 46 people, who had attended Tablighi Jamaat. All have been quarantined. I appeal to my Muslim brothers to come forward and reveal if they had attended it.” The Chief Minister said of those people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat, 16 were in Fatorda, 13 in Vasco, nine in Ponda and four each in Old Goa and Bicholim.

In all, they were found under five police station limits and a search is on, the Chief Minister said. “I appeal to all the religious heads to educate people on the issue of coronavirus. They should make videos and address the community and make people realise the seriousness of the issue,” Dr. Sawant said.

Talking about Goa moving towards becoming a safe zone, Dr. Sawant said reports of 62 people came negative and 17 more were awaited. Three new patients were admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital’s isolation ward on Thursday.

The Chief Minister announced that the government will launch a village level health survey across the State in line with discussions during the Prime Ministers video-conferencing on Thursday. “This will help us have better surveillance over the COVID-19 situation over the next month,”he said.

Dr. Sawant also made two appeals to people: not leave their homes, as 12 days of lockdown are still left and not to eat chicken, whose sale he said was temporarily banned by the government.

On seafarers stranded in ships at international ports, the Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured a system to fly them back was being worked out in coordination with the respective consulates and embassies.

Relief flight

The 10th relief flight for tourists stranded in Goa took off for Germany with 192 passengers on board. In all, 2,023 adults and 14 infants have been sent home.