No lockdown in Raigad

Raigad District Collector Nidhi Choudhari ruled out the imposition of a lockdown in the district on Thursday.
Ms. Choudhari said, “We will take necessary actions in containment zones, but there won’t be a lockdown in the district. We have just come out of a 100-day lockdown and we are not going back into it. People should follow all the safety measures and also wear masks while stepping out.”
Ms. Choudhari said that the district’s recovery rate stands at 60% and its case fatality rate is quite low. “If individual municipal corporations or councils want to declare a lockdown, they are most welcome,” she said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said heavy rainfall is expected till July 6 in areas such as north Konkan (Thane, Raigad, Greater Mumbai and Palghar), south Konkan (Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Goa), north Madhya Maharashtra, (Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Dhule and Nandurbar), south Madhya Maharashtra (Satara, Solapur, Kolhapur and Sangli), and Marathwada. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Mumbai and its suburbs, the IMD said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath