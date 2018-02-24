No attempt to deny classical status to Marathi: Vinod Tawde

Mumbai: The Education Minister, Vinod Tawde, has refuted Shiv Sena’s claim that Marathi was being denied the status of classical language by the Centre.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday while announcing state celebrations for Marathi day, Mr. Tawde, who is also holds the portfolio of Cultural Affairs and Marathi Bhasha, said that Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had denied making such claims to a visiting Shiv Sena delegation especially since the issue did not pertain to his ministry.

A delegate of Shiv Sena lawmakers had claimed on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai over the weekend, that Mr. Singh had refused classical status to Marathi. Mr. Tawde said the state had already submitted necessary documents to the Centre and was following up on this issue. The bitter ruling partners have been trying to play up the Marathi card ahead of Assembly polls due next year. The state is also under fire for closing down Marathi government schools and not doing enough to revive them.

Meanwhile, the State government announced a series of steps to celebrate the February 27 as ‘Day of pride for Marathi language’, to commemorate the birth anniversary of noted author-poet Kusumagraj. Madhu Mangesh Karnik has been granted lifetime achievement award; Wardha Publishers adjudged best publisher; Dr Avinash Biniwale awarded for research on language; and Marathi Science Parishad will be awarded for promoting Marathi language. All schools and colleges will be asked to sing an anthem for Marathi language at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for afternoon session). However, Mr. Tawde clarified that it is not compulsory.