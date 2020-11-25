NMMC targets 4,000 tests per day

Testing centres set up at exit points of railway stations

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started setting up COVID-19 testing centres at railway stations to meet its target of conducting 4,000 tests every day.

Amid fears of a second wave, NMMC chief Abhijit Bangar has instructed officials to ensure that all its agencies implement ‘Mission Break the Chain-2’.

The team of healthcare workers deployed at the exit points of railway stations will conduct reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Testing centres with a six-member health team started functioning at Belapur, Nerul and Vashi railway stations on Monday. The emphasis is on getting the maximum tests done. On the first day itself, over 400 tests were conducted. Such testing centres will be set up in the remaining railway stations soon,” Mr. Bangar said.

The NMMC chief said teachers also underwent RT-PCR tests as part of the process to reopen schools. Of the 1,195 teachers tested so far, 17 have tested positive. “However, now that schools will open only after December 31, the tests will have to be conducted again,” Mr. Bangar said.

The testing centres set up in APMC market and MIDC area are also targeting to test the maximum number of people.

Focus on APMC market

NMMC had placed special focus on the APMC market at the start of the pandemic and set up a permanent testing centre at the onion market. Now, such permanent testing centres have been set up in the masala, grain, fruit and vegetable markets. On an average, around 2,500 people get tested every day within NMMC limits.