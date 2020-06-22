NMMC reports 120 new cases; nears 5,000 mark

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported 120 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing its total tally to 4, 961 cases.

Four more deaths were also reported, taking its toll to 168. A total of 62 patients were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 2,850. There are currently 1,943 active patients in Navi Mumbai. The city’s case fatality rate is 3.38% and a 57% recovery rate.

On the rise in cases, NMMC Commissioner Annassheb Misal said, “Lack of physical distancing in gaothans and low-income housing areas, post the easing of the lockdown, is one of the major reasons.”

However, Mr. Misal said the doubling rate, which was seven days, is now 25 days. “It was 23 till few days ago. We are trying our best to improve the doubling rate,” he said.

They NMMC plans to increase containment zones in areas with maximum cases. “We are also conducting mass screening at densely populated areas, and till now more than 33,000 people have been tested,” Mr. Misal said, adding that the NMMC had received over ₹12 crore for medicines and consumables from CSR initiatives.

Meanwhile, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 53 new cases, taking its tally to 1,382. With two more deaths, the toll is now 58.

Fifty-six people were discharged, bringing the total recoveries to 923. PMC now has 401 active cases with a case fatality rate of 4.19% and a recovery rate of 66.8%.

“Residents of Panvel go out of the city for work on daily basis and that is the major reason behind the rise in the cases. We are involving private hospitals as well to combat this pandemic,” PMC Commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh said.

Panvel rural reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Monday, taking the case tally to 636 and death toll to 14.

With three more recoveries, the total number of those recovered is now 446. There are now 176 active cases, with a mortality rate of 2.2% and recovery rate of 70%.