NMMC cancels all political events

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has poured cold water on ‘haldi kumkum’, sports and various other events that political parties have planned in the run-up to the municipal elections.

Municipal Commissioner Annasaheb Misal said at a press briefing on Tuesday that in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, permissions to all political events had been cancelled and anyone found organising a political gathering would be booked.

“Everything pertaining to the municipal elections, including various applications, hearing pertaining to nominations and objections, have been stalled, until further notice,” Mr. Misal said.

Mr. Misal also said NMMT buses and bus stops are being sanitised three times a day. “As of now, we have not cancelled any trips but if needed, we could cancel a few. Over the past few days, there has been a dip in passengers by 25%,” Mr. Misal said.

At least 52 Navi Mumbai residents are home-quaratined, he said. “Our COVID-19 cell makes calls to those home-quarantined, three times a day to verify if they have any symptoms. Periodically, they are given counselling as well. We have identified a building of the NMMC in Vashi, which can be used for quarantining suspected cases. The building has currently 30 beds and its capacity can be increased to 150.”

The three people from Navi Mumbai said to have tested positive are originally Filipinos who had visited Vashi’s Noor Masjid in the first week of March.

Following a meeting with private companies based in Navi Mumbai, 15 information technology companies have agreed to provide their employees the work-from-home option.

The corporation has also instructed APMC to maintain hygiene and cleanliness and has offered to help in screening the workers if needed. “Supermarkets are allowed to operate but are restricted to sell vegetables, fruits and groceries only,” Mr. Misal said.