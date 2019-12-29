NGOs tie up with TikTok to create awareness videos

As many as 100 NGOs across the country have signed up with TikTok, an application used to create short video content, to shed light on important issues like child rights, suicide prevention and population control.

TikTok had its first-ever workshop in Mumbai last week, where it educated NGOs on the various tools and features of the app. The two-hour workshop, which was held at St. Xaviers College, was attended by over 60 NGOs across the city.

“The main idea behind this initiative is to apprise them about the efficiency of the platform, so that they can use it productively for spreading awareness of crucial issues such as child rights, suicide prevention, population control and environment skilling,” said Nitin Saluja, director of public policy, TikTok India.

Child Rights and You (CRY), an NGO and one of the attendees of the workshop, has used the platform to launch the #BhachpanKiDhun campaign. The organisation released a song this year to commemorate its 40th anniversary. Puja Marwaha, CEO of CRY, said this campaign with TikTok will encourage more people to join the movement.

The initiative, which was unveiled in July, is active in cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur and Chennai. Mr. Saluja said the workshops have created a meaningful impact in just five months.

Havovi Wadia, CEO, Save The Children India, said, “There were key takeaways for us from this workshop. Learning how to leverage short videos to promote our initiatives like Dhvani, Special Care Centre and Save Our Sisters will help us amplify our initiatives and reach the wide audience available on the platform.”

Pratham Education Foundation, Tamil Nadu, one of the organisations that signed up with TikTok, also expressed its desire to spread quality education through the platform.

TikTok had earlier joined hands with the United Nations Women India (UN Women), where it released a campaign called #KaunsiBadiBaatHai, aiming to spread awareness of gender equality and the empowerment of women. The 16-day campaign was part of the global initiative against gender-based violence.