New court at Panvel by July-end

More than two years after the inauguration of the new civil court at Panvel, the district and sessions court in Alibaug will also soon shift to the new building.

The State government had issued a notification on July 18, saying that the court will move to Panvel from July 27. It will be inaugurated by the Justice of High Court Riyaz Chagla, and begin operations on July 29.

While the old building in Alibaug has six Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) and civil judge junior division courts, the new one in Panvel will have five civil judge senior divisions and one civil judge junior division court. The district and sessions court will cover civil and criminal cases from the talukas of Panvel, Uran, Khalapur and Karjat.

“Close to 7,500 cases from these talukas will now be transferred to the Panvel court,” said advocate Manoj Bhujbal, president, Panvel Bar Association. According to him, this will be a great relief for litigants who would earlier have to travel till Alibaug for each hearing.

“Panvel being a central area, the travel time would be cut short saving time and money,” Mr. Bhujbal said, adding that since accused lodged in Taloja jail had to be taken till Alibaug for their hearings earlier, this move will be convenient for police officials as well.

“Panvel will be busier now, but it was the need of the hour,” he said.