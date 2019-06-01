NCP may bank on new faces for State polls

Amid talks of merger with Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar will be holding a meeting with party leaders to discuss the Lok Sabha poll results, and finalise future strategy.

NCP’s national spokesperson Nawab Malik on Friday denied talks of merger and said Mr. Pawar and Congress president Rahul Gandhi discussed Assembly polls in Maharashtra and the drought situation. Sources said the poll results has forced NCP to re-think its strategy. “The party will be investing more on young and fresh faces. There are likely to be organisational changes as well,” said a leader on condition of anonymity.

Apart from a review, Mr. Pawar is likely to have discussions on giving more responsibility to new faces for the Assembly polls.