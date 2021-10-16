NCB official using friends as witness during raids: Maharashtra Minister

Nawab Malik releases series of photos

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has raised questions over Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official Sameer Wankhede allegedly using a family friend as panch (witness) during raids and seizure of drugs.

The Minister released a series of photos and three panchnama documents, where one Fletcher Patel is allegedly used as a panch. Mr. Patel is photographed with Mr. Wankhede and with a woman whom he calls ‘Lady Don sister’. The woman is the officer’s sister, Jasmeen Wankhede.

“Can the agency use a person who is a family friend and well-known to the official as a panch,” asked Mr. Malik. This raised the question of whether the NCB was seizing drugs or using it to extort money, he stated.

“I took information about the NCB’s recent cases where I found three suspicious cases. In these cases, when raids were conducted on November 25, 2020, December 9, 2020 and January 2, 2021, this Fletcher Patel has been made as a panch. Ideally, a witness has to be an independent individual. If this person is your family friend, then have you conducted the action for extortion,” he asked.

‘NCB must come out clean’

Mr. Malik questioned whether an extortion racket had been going on with the help of ‘lady don’ in Bollywood. “Sameer Wankhede must come out clean about his relations with the ‘lady don’. As per our information, she is a worker of a political party’s film wing and also a lawyer. The NCB must come out clean,” he stressed.

Earlier, Mr. Malik had alleged that wanted accused K.P. Gosavi and BJP worker Manish Bhanushali were used by the NCB while conducting the raid on a cruise, where actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan was arrested. He had also stated that a brother-in-law of Mumbai BJP leader Mohit Kamboj aka Mohit Bhartiya was also on the cruise and he was let go by the NCB team led by Mr. Wankhede.