Navi Mumbai tally is 289

Thirty-nine people under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) tested positive on Saturday, bringing the tally up to 289. The corporation received 168 reports.

A 54-year-old from Juinagar Sector 24, who died on Thursday due to hypertension and diabetes, was found to be positive, taking the death toll to six. The deceased, a vegetable wholesaler at BKC ground, had been at home since April 15, after his blood pressure and diabetes shot up, and was under medication from a local doctor. On April 28, he started suffering chest pain and cough and his swab test was done. He passed away on April 30 and his reports came positive on Friday.

Of the total positive cases reported on Saturday, 12 are from Ghansoli, eight from Koparkhairane, six from Vashi, four from Turbhe and three each from Vashi, Airoli and Digha. These include a 43-year-old doctor from Criticare Hospital in Thane, 32-year-old lab technician of Terna Hospital from Sector 11, Nerul, and two people each from the grain and vegetable markets at APMC. A close contact of a patient from APMC market, four close contacts of two police staff and two constables have also tested positive.

Meanwhile, five positive patients recovered on Saturday, bringing the total number of those recovered to 47. Till date, the NMMC has tested 3,745 people of which 888 reports are pending and 2,568 were negative.

Nine new cases in PMC

The Panvel Municipal Corporation has reported nine positive cases — seven in Kamothe and one from Kalamboli and New Panvel each — taking the tally to 90.

Of these, 32 have recovered and two succumbed to the virus. Of the total 1,010 tests conducted till date, 64 reports are pending.

The positive cases include two close contacts of BMC saniation workers, a 32-year-old nurse from St. George Hospital and a contact of police staff.