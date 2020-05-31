Mumbai

Navi Mumbai crosses 2,000 cases

Navi Mumbai recorded 114 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing its tally to 2,110. Seven more fatalities were also reported, taking its death toll to 70.

The latest cases include a 12-year-old boy from Nerul, a 13-year-old girl from Koparkhairane and a six-year-old boy from Turbhe Store. Of the 114 cases – 85 men and 29 women — 41 are from Turbhe, 22 from Nerul, 15 each from Koparkhairane and Belapur, 14 from Vashi, two from Airoli and one From Digha.

Navi Mumbai also reported 90 recoveries — 59 men and 31 women — taking its tally of recoveries to 1,248. So far, 11,561 people have been tested. While 8,679 have tested negative, 762 reports are pending.

Panvel reported 23 positive cases on Saturday, pushing its tally to 496. No deaths were reported. Twenty-one patients were discharged, taking the tally of recoveries to 303. The death toll remains at 22. The recovery rate under the Panvel Municipal Corporation is now 61%. So far, 2,777 people have been tested and 85 reports are pending.

Panvel Rural reported 11 new cases, taking its tally to 347. Ten people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 255. The death toll remains at 10. A total of 792 people have been tested, of which 229 tested negative and 30 reports are pending.

