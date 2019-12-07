Nature festival for kids is here

Mumbai’s most loved kids festival ‘One With Nature’ is back with its sixth edition at Maharashtra Nature Park, Sion.

Beyond Academics presents the fun educational event for kids aged between 2 and 12 years on December 6 and 7, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., which includes an exciting line up of activities ranging from messy nature play, art and craft, toys from trash, astro lab, animal kingdom, interactive storytelling, guided nature trails, adventure sport activities and much more.

This year’s free activities include interactive story telling by Little Readers’ Nook, Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle, creative workshops by Kores India, Planet Zen, Heart & Soil, L’Avenir; Dance and Movement & Yoga by The Good Folks & many more. Paid activities like adventure sports, messy nature play, astro lab, funky junkie, creative activity stalls will run throughout the day and can be booked at the venue.