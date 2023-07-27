HamberMenu
National Investigation Agency arrests fifth accused in IS case

The 43-year-old held from Pune is accused of hatching a conspiracy to promote IS activities in India and recruit vulnerable youth

July 27, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi. File

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on July 27 arrested a 43-year-old man from Pune for allegedly promoting activities of the terrorist organisation, the Islamic State (IS).

He is the fifth accused to be arrested in a case registered by the NIA on June 28, 2023.

The accused, Adnanali Sarkar, was arrested following raids at Kondhwa in Pune. The NIA seized electronic gadgets and several documents related to the IS during searches at his house there. As per the NIA, the material exposed the accused’s allegiance to the IS and his role in promoting the outfit’s violent agenda by motivating and recruiting vulnerable youth.

In its press release, the NIA said: “The accused had hatched a conspiracy to further ISIS terrorist activities, known by different names such as Islamic State (IS)/Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL)/Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)/Daish/ Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP)/ISIS Wilayat Khorasan/Islamic State of Iraq and the Sham Khorasan (ISIS-K). He was trying to disturb the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of the country, and wage a war against the government of India as part of the ISIS conspiracy through the organisation’s ‘Maharashtra ISIS module’.”

Four men were earlier arrested by the NIA in Mumbai on July 3, 2023, after searches in Mumbai, Thane and Pune. They were identified as Tabish Nasser Siddiqui from Mumbai; Zubair Noor Mohammed Shaikh, alias Abu Nusaiba from Pune; Sharjeel Shaikh and Zulfikar Ali Barodawala from Thane.

