Nashik Police give 3,300 fitness bands to personnel

Nashik Police recently distributed 3,300 fitness bands to its personnel to monitor their health in wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Several police personnel from Nashik district had tested positive for COVID-19. There have also been three deaths from the district. The bands were distributed to monitor their symptoms for fever as well as their overall well-being. The bands, manufactured by a private company, were donated by actor Akshay Kumar and a city-based cancer centre. The fitness parameters of officers will be monitored at a control room in the police headquarters and if anyone has fever for more than 24 hours, necessary steps will be taken.

Speaking at an online press conference on Thursday, Nashik Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangre-Patil said, “Sometimes, our staff work for 12 hours at a stretch. Their health is very important. These bands will help us detect their fever, blood pressure, and sleep pattern. We have fed the details of 2,900 staffers so far. These vitals will be monitored regularly.”

Mr. Patil has also set some goals and targets for the police personnel. Those over 50 years old have been asked to walk 5,000 steps a day, while for the under 50s this has been increased to 10,000 steps a day. There is also a reward for best performers, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, actor Akshay Kumar said, “It is important to safeguard the health of those who are safeguarding us. I hope with this technology, we can stay two steps ahead of the virus.”