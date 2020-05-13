Mumbai

Nair Hospital nurse walks home after 19 days in ICU

See you soon: The staff nurse who was discharged from Nair Hospital on Tuesday.

See you soon: The staff nurse who was discharged from Nair Hospital on Tuesday.  

40-year-old had no underlying ailments: doctors

The civic-run Nair Hospital celebrated International Nurses Day on Tuesday in a unique way.

A 40-year old staff nurse infected with SARS CoV-2 was discharged from the hospital after battling for life for 19 days in the intensive care unit (ICU). Nurses from the hospital cheered for their colleague while she wiped her tears and promised to come back and serve at the hospital soon.

According to hospital dean Dr. Mohan Joshi, the staff nurse, a resident of Byculla, was admitted on April 23 after she developed symptoms and became extremely breathless. “She had to be immediately admitted to the ICU,” said Dr. Joshi, adding the nurse was in a critical condition and was among the few patients who were put on an expensive drug called tocilizumab that helped improve her condition.

Doctors said the nurse had no underlying ailments but she slipped into a critical stage rapidly. She was put on a non-invasive ventilator as she had developed bilateral pneumonia along with acute respiratory distress syndrome. “Her condition improved gradually and she is now completely fine,” Dr. Joshi said.

Healthcare workers are at high risk of getting the infection as they constantly come in touch with patients. The staff nurse had been on duty while Nair Hospital transitioned from a super speciality hospital to an exclusive COVID-19 facility. “She was not posted in the COVID-19 ward but healthcare workers are always exposed to the risk. There is no better way for us to observe International Nurses Day than sending her home following a complete recovery,” Dr. Joshi noted.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 2:28:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/nair-hospital-nurse-walks-home-after-19-days-in-icu/article31570032.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY