Mumbai

Nagpur police file FIR against Arnab Goswami

Nagpur police late on April 22 night registered an FIR against news anchor and editor of Republic TV Arnab Goswami over a complaint filed by Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut.

The FIR filed by the police include charges of giving provocation with intent to cause riot, promoting enmity between two groups on grounds of religion or race, deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and defamation under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Mr. Goswami, in his debate show on television, had allegedly made inflammatory statements regarding the Palghar mob lynching case.

