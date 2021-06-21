MVA govt. will complete 5 years; BJP can’t destabilise it: Congress

‘BJP held hand of late Balasaheb Thackeray to grow in State’

Days after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray criticised ally Congress for constantly stressing on increasing ‘self-strength’ and going solo in future polls, the Congress on Monday said that the Maharashtra government would work for the next five years, and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) attempts to destabilise the government would not succeed.

“The Central government led by the BJP is harassing the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The BJP held the hand of late Balasaheb Thackeray and grew in the State and now it is trying to pull down the government led by his son. We stand firm with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. This government will complete its five-year term,” State Congress president Nana Patole said.

Mr. Patole said that Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik voiced his harassment at the hands of Central investigation agencies through his letter to Mr. Thackeray. “The BJP is desperate to destabilise the State government. The Central probe agencies are working on the directions of their political bosses in Delhi. Only the Opposition is being targeted on their orders,” Mr. Patole alleged.

The Congress leader’s sentiment was echoed by NCP’s Minister Nawab Malik who said that irrespective of the BJP’s desire to bring down the government, the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi government would successfully complete five years in office.

“The BJP has been making these claims about an unstable government on every passing day. What else can it do? The State government is working for people and people are happy. We will complete five years term,” Mr. Malik said.