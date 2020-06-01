Mumbai tally close to 40,000 mark with 1,244 new cases

Mumbai inched close to the 40,000-mark on Sunday, recording 1,244 new cases and 52 more deaths. The cumulative number of cases in Mumbai has now reached 39,686, while 1,279 people have died so far.

So far, 16,791 patients have recovered, meaning that the city has 21,610 active cases as of now. On Sunday, 430 recovered patients were discharged.

Of the 52 deaths, eight occurred earlier and were added to the tally on Sunday. Twenty-eight patients had co-morbidities. While 28 victims were in the 40-60 age group, 22 were above the age of 60, and two under 40.

According to the ward-wise breakup of cases issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, as on May 30, L ward (Kurla) saw a leap of around 100 cases, going from 2,495 cases on May 29 to 2,594. K East ward (Andheri East), too, saw a rise of more than 100 cases, going from 2,107 to 2,218 cases.

Similarly, in F South ward (Parel), the tally jumped from 1,816 to 1,939, while in P North ward it went from 1,239 to 1,342. But the biggest increase was in N ward (Ghatkopar), from 1,676 cases on May 29 to 1,804 cases on May 30.

According to ward-wise growth rate in the week leading up to May 30, the trends are slightly different. R North ward (Dahisar) showed the highest growth rate in this period at 8.1%. Other wards that showed a high growth rate include S Ward (Bhandup, Powai) (7.4%), and P North and R Central (Borivali) at 7.2%. Compared to the week leading up to May 30, Mumbai’s average growth rate stood at 4.26% on Sunday, lower than Saturday’s 4.52%.

Dharavi, meanwhile, reported 38 cases on Sunday, pushing its tally to 1,771. The area has reported 70 deaths so far. Two people from Dadar who had reported positive earlier — a 50-year-old woman from Kasarwadi and a 44-year-old woman from Jaibhavani Society — died. Dadar has reported 12 deaths so far and 319 cases. Mahim reported 23 cases, pushing its tally beyond the 500 mark.

94 positive, 98 recover

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported 94 new cases on Sunday, but also posted 98 recoveries. Its recovery rate now stands at 61%. The case tally under NMMC is now 2,204, of which 1,346 have recovered. With three deaths reported on Sunday, one in Vashi and two in Koparkhairane, the death toll is now 73.

Of the 94 cases, Koparkhairane reported 32, Airoli 24, Ghansoli 11, Vashi nine, Nerul six, and Belapur, Turbhe and Digha four each. Till now, 11,749 people have been tested under the NMMC, of whom 8,886 were found to be negative and 659 reports are pending.

Meanwhile, 30 cases were reported under the Panvel Municipal Corporation, taking its total to 526. Twelve patients were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 315 (59%). For the second consecutive day, there was no death reported under the PMC.

Panvel rural reported 13 cases, taking its total to 360. With nine patients discharged, total recoveries are now 264 (73%). The death toll in Panvel rural is 10. Till now, 801 people have been tested, of whom 240 have tested negative and 18 reports are pending.

(With inputs from Raina Assainar)