Mumbai reports 1,242 COVID-19 cases, 83% rise; no death

PTI June 07, 2022 22:19 IST

With a significant increase in daily tests, the positivity rate in the city dipped to 0.072% from 0.098% on Monday.

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,242 new coronavirus infections, almost double the previous day’s count, but no pandemic-related death, the Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation (BMC) said. The infection count was the highest since January 29, when the city reported 1,411 new cases and 11 fatalities. On Monday, India’s financial capital had recorded 676 cases but no deaths. Mumbai’s tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 10,71,776, on Tuesday while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,569. As per the bulletin, a total of 17,145 tests were conducted since Monday evening. The tally of tests conducted in the city so far rose to 1,72,07,993. With a significant increase in daily tests, the positivity rate (cases found per 100 tests) in the city dipped from 0.098% to 0.072% on Monday. The number of active cases rose to 5,974.



