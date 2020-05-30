Mumbai police bust illegal telephone exchange racket

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch in a joint operation with military intelligence has busted an illegal SIM box racket that was allegedly being operated out of Govandi in Mumbai.
Crime Branch officers said that four SIM boxes were being used to run an illegal telephone exchange. Officers have seized a total of 191 SIM cards, of which 72 were operational and 119 were being stored as back up.
“Apart from the loss of revenue to the national exchequer, we also have information about calls being made through this exchange to certain Defence establishments in Jammu and Kashmir. Some connections to Nepal and Gulf countries have also come to light and are being probed. One accused has been arrested so far,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Santosh Rastogi, Mumbai said.
Mr. Rastogi added that any possibility of this being a spy network connected to Pakistan was yet to be confirmed.
