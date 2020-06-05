Mumbai

Mumbai nears 45,000 mark; 48 deaths takes toll to 1,465

Leaving no one behind: Healthcare workers check the temperature of a resident of Shastri Nagar in Dharavi on Thursday.

Photo Credit: Vijay Bate

BMC orders hospitals to dismiss staffers failing to report to duty within 72 hours

Mumbai recorded 1,439 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 44,931. The city also reported 48 more fatalities, pushing its death toll to 1,465.

Of the latest victims, 33 had co-morbidities, 23 were above 60 years,18 were between 40 and 60 years, and seven were below 40 years. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 626 patients were discharged, taking total recoveries to 18,096. With 25,364 active cases, the city’s case growth rate stands at 3.62%.

Most cases in G North ward

As of June 3, seven wards in the city have crossed 2,400 cases each. G North ward (Dharavi, Dadar, Mahim) still leads with 3,258 cases. The ward has also recorded the highest number of recoveries: 1,898. L ward (Kurla) is inching towards the 3,000 mark, with 2,847 cases. Of these, 1,207 people have recovered.

The next five wards with the highest cases are F North (2,770), E (2,736), K East (2,571), K West (2,559) and H East (2,476). G South ward (Worli), which topped the table a few weeks ago, has only 977 active cases. Cases in R North ward (Dahisar) are growing the fastest at 7.4% every week, while in P North and R South wards, the weekly growth rate is 7%.

Dharavi reported 23 new cases on Thursday, pushing its tally to 1,872. The BMC has attributed the area’s low mortality rate of 2.67% to a rise in screening and testing.

BMC Commissioner I.S. Chahal has ordered hospitals to issue notices under the Epidemic Diseases Act to employees not reporting to work. If staffers fail to report to duty within 72 hours, then they will be dismissed. Contract workers will be hired to fill vacancies. Mr. Chahal also ordered officers to fill approved positions lying vacant. Resident doctors at KEM Hospital had recently taken to social media to highlight the severe shortage of Class IV employees.

