Mumbai Marathon: stroke, heart attack patients stable

A 51-year-old runner who suffered a stroke and a 47-year-old runner who had a heart attack during the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday are stable, said doctors. Both the runners were admitted to Bombay Hospital in Marine Lines where they are undergoing treatment.

Consultant physician Dr. Gautam Bhansali, who is treating the stroke patient, Sanjay Bafna, said he was brought to hospital within the golden hour, which is crucial for stroke treatment.

“We immediately carried out investigations and put him on clot-dissolving medication,” said Dr. Bhansali. The patient is in the intensive care unit, but in a stable condition. “He is talking and eating as well. Initially, he had some difficulty with speech but it has improved,” he said. The patient will be discharged in a day or two.

According to Dr. Bhansali, Mr. Bafna complained of discomfort after finishing the 21-km half marathon on Sunday. “He is a regular runner,” Dr. Bhansali said.

The second patient, Himanshu Thakkar, had a heart attack and doctors at Bombay Hospital carried out an angioplasty.

Medical experts say all runners should undergo a thorough check-up before participating in a race. “Patients often give up practising and training and then develop discomfort during the marathon,” said Dr. Bhansali. He has advised people not to participate in runs of over 10 km if they are not regularly training for them.

Gajanan Maljalkar, a 64-year-old runner, had died of a cardiac arrest on Sunday. The resident of Nallasopara had collapsed after crossing the 4-km mark for senior citizens. He was rushed to Bombay Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

Over 1,350 participants had required medical assistance at the event, and 19 were cases of severe dehydration. They were given re-hydration therapy at the base camp and sent home.