Mumbai Marathon: 64-year-old runner dies after heart attack

A 64-year-old man suffered a cardiac arrest and died while he was running in the category of senior citizens in the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020.

The incident occurred at 9 a.m. when Gajanan Maljalkar collapsed after crossing the 4-km mark. He was immediately rushed to the Bombay Hospital by the marathon volunteers but was declared dead upon arrival by the doctors. The body was later taken for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Himanshu Thakker, 40, underwent an angioplasty after he suffered a heart attack while running in the marathon. Anil Sharma, HOD Cardiology, Bombay Hospital, who performed the angioplasty said that the patient was stable after the procedure and would be soon discharged.

Dr. Sharma further added, “The man was completely fit and did not consume tobacco or alcohol. It was just that he pushed his limits and thus suffered a heart attack.”

Six others were also brought to the hospital after they suffered problems such as high blood pressure. “They have been discharged after primary treatment,” Dr. Sharma said.

Radha Singh, 38, Sahana Devadasa, 42, Sameer Nirgude, 43, Harsh Mehta, 54, Lloyd Mendonca, 38, and Sagar Patil, 33, were the six who were treated and later discharged.