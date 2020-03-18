Mumbai man is State’s first casualty

A 64-year-old Mumbai resident became the first casualty of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the death toll in India to three. Doctors said the senior citizen who had a travel history to Dubai developed bilateral pneumonia and cardiac complications, which led to his death.

The victim had returned to Mumbai on March 5 and had got admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital on March 8 under his cardiologist for a discomfort related to his existing heart condition. He also suffered from hypertension. He tested positive for COVID-19 on March 12 and was shifted to Kasturba Hospital’s isolation facility the next day.

At Kasturba, he was put on non-invasive ventilator support and his condition was said to be critical because of his co-morbid conditions. Just as feared, the coronavirus caused pneumonia in both his lungs.

“He was improving till Monday but his condition suddenly deteriorated,” civic health officer Dr. Daksha Shah said. On Monday, the patient's repeat test had come negative.

According to civic health officials, the patient had high blood pressure, pneumonia, inflammation of heart muscles, and increased heart rate.

The senior citizen’s wife and son, who have also tested positive, could not attend his last rites. Civic officials had advised relatives and friends to not gather for condolences.

The body was taken to the electric crematorium at Shivaji Park where the final procedures were carried out by three crematorium staff members who were equipped with masks, goggles, and gloves.

Meanwhile, civic health officials said the condition of a positive patient admitted to Kasturba is critical. “The patient is on ventilator,” Dr. Shah said.

A 49-year-old man from Mumbai and a 26-year-old man from Pimpri Chinchwad, both with a travel history to the U.S., tested positive on Tuesday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the State to 41.

State health officials said their contacts have been traced and advised accordingly. Four close contacts of the Mumbai patient have been admitted to a isolation facility and seven low risk contacts have been advised home quarantine for a period of 14 days.